a day ago
BRIEF-ARRIS Q2 preliminary earnings per share $0.16
#Market News
August 2, 2017 / 8:26 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-ARRIS Q2 preliminary earnings per share $0.16

2 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - ARRIS International PLC

* ARRIS announces preliminary and unaudited second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.63

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.16

* Q2 revenue $1.664 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.66 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ARRIS International PLC - quarter-end ‍order backlog was $1.326 billion​

* Arris International PLC - ‍remain on track to achieve results within full year 2017 guidance ranges​

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.50, revenue view $6.73 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $1.74 billion to $1.79 billion

* Sees Q3 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.23 to $0.28

* Sees Q3 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.66 to $0.71

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.72, revenue view $1.77 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ARRIS International PLC - ‍while slightly delayed, anticipate closing ruckus networks acquisition early in Q4​

* Arris International PLC - ‍expect ruckus networks acquisition to be accretive on a non-GAAP basis in 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

