BRIEF-Arris Reports Q1 Adjusted Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.73

May 1 (Reuters) - Arris International PLC:

* ARRIS ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY AND UNAUDITED FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.73

* Q1 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.07

* Q1 REVENUE $1.578 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.63 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.53 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q2 2018 REVENUE $1.76 BILLION TO $1.81 BILLION

* ARRIS INTERNATIONAL - SEES Q2 GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE IN RANGE OF $0.24 TO $0.29, ADJUSTED NET INCOME/DILUTED SHARE OF $0.72 TO $0.77

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.72, REVENUE VIEW $1.78 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S