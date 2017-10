Oct 27 (Reuters) - Arrow Financial Corp

* ARROW APPROVES 2018 STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* APPROVED NEW STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZING REPURCHASE OF UP TO $5 MILLION OF STOCK OVER 12-MONTH PERIOD STARTING JAN 1, 2018​

* ‍NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM WILL REPLACE EXISTING $5 MILLION REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED ON OCT 26, 2016, WHICH EXPIRES DEC 31​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: