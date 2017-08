June 15 (Reuters) - Arrow Electronics Inc

* Arrow Electronics announces early results and increase of the maximum tender amount of its cash tender offer for certain of its outstanding debt securities

* Has increased maximum tender amount from $285 million combined aggregate total consideration to $345 million

* Tender offer is scheduled to expire at 11:59 p.m., New York city time, on June 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: