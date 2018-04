April 23 (Reuters) - Arrow Financial Corp:

* ARROW REPORTS INCREASE IN FIRST-QUARTER NET INCOME; DOUBLE DIGIT LOAN GROWTH CONTINUES

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.61

* ARROW FINANCIAL - IN Q1 OF 2018, NET INTEREST INCOME ON GAAP BASIS INCREASED TO $20.4 MILLION, UP 10.5% OVER $18.5 MILLION TOTAL IN COMPARABLE QUARTER OF 2017

* NET INTEREST MARGIN FOR Q1 OF 2018 WAS 3.13%, UP FROM 2.99% FOR Q1 OF 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)