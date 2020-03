March 17 (Reuters) - Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES TO MITIGATE EFFECTS OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) SPREAD

* ARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICALS INC - RESTRICTING NON-EMPLOYEE ACCESS TO ARROWHEAD FACILITIES

* ARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICALS - IMPLEMENTING TEMPORARY EASING OF PAID TIME OFF POLICIES FOR ANY EMPLOYEE AND/OR FAMILY MEMBER ILLNESSES