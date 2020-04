BRIEF-Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Files For Regulatory Clearance To Begin Phase 1/2A Study Of Aro-Enac For Treatment Of Cystic Fibrosis

April 10 (Reuters) - Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICALS FILES FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO BEGIN PHASE 1/2A STUDY OF ARO-ENAC FOR TREATMENT OF CYSTIC FIBROSIS

* ARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICALS - APPLICATION FOR APPROVAL OF CLINICAL TRIAL IS BEING SUBMITTED TO A LOCAL ETHICS COMMITTEE

* ARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICALS - APPLICATION TO BEGIN PHASE 1/2A STUDY OF ARO-ENAC IS BEING SUBMITTED TO NEW ZEALAND MEDICINES & MEDICAL DEVICES SAFETY AUTHORITY FOR REVIEW Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)