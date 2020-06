BRIEF-Arrowhead Properties Says Co Will Pursue Sale Of Limited Number Of Its Larger Assets

June 9 (Reuters) - Arrowhead Properties Ltd:

* JSE: AHB - AHA - STRATEGIC UPDATE, CHANGES TO THE BOARD AND POTENTIAL STREAMLINING OF THE GROUP

* ARROWHEAD PROPERTIES LTD - DECISION HAS ALSO BEEN MADE TO REDUCE SIZE OF BOARD.

* ARROWHEAD PROPERTIES LTD - SEEING A STEADY IMPROVEMENT IN JUNE WITH COLLECTIONS ALREADY AT 66% (COMPARED TO 51% AT SAME TIME LAST MONTH)

* ARROWHEAD PROPERTIES LTD - WILL ALSO PURSUE SALE OF A LIMITED NUMBER OF ITS LARGER ASSETS

* ARROWHEAD PROPERTIES LTD - EXISTING PROGRAMME OF SELLING NON-CORE ASSETS WILL CONTINUE.

* ARROWHEAD PROPERTIES LTD - FOCUSED ON REDUCING ADMINISTRATION EXPENSES WHEREVER POSSIBLE

* ARROWHEAD PROPERTIES LTD - DECISION HAS BEEN MADE TO FREEZE SALARIES OF CERTAIN KEY EXECUTIVES NAMELY CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* ARROWHEAD PROPERTIES LTD - DECISION ALSO HAS BEEN MADE TO FREEZE SALARIES OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER

* ARROWHEAD - CONTINUE TO ACTIVELY SEEK A BASIS TO UNLOCK VALUE FROM HOLDINGS IN REBOSIS PROPERTY FUND, DIPULA INCOME FUND

* ARROWHEAD PROPERTIES LTD - DECISION HAS ALSO BEEN MADE TO REDUCE SIZE OF BOARD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: