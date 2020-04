BRIEF-Arrowhead Properties Says Dividend Guidance For Year Is Withdrawn

April 20 (Reuters) - Arrowhead Properties Ltd:

* IMPACT OF COVID-19, DEFERRAL OF INTERIM DIVIDEND AND WITHDRAWAL OF GUIDANCE

* RESOLVED TO REVISE CURRENT DIVIDEND POLICY, WHICH IS TO PAY OUT 100% OF DISTRIBUTABLE INCOME, TO MORE SUSTAINABLE PAY-OUT RATIO

* DIVIDEND PER SHARE GUIDANCE FOR YEAR OF 117 CENTS PER A SHARE AND 66 CENTS PER B SHARE IS WITHDRAWN

* TO DEFER DECISION ON PAYMENT OF AN INTERIM DIVIDEND UNTIL RELEASE OF FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR YEAR ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2020