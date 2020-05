BRIEF-Arrowhead Properties Says Resolved To Defer Decision On Payment Of An Interim Dividend

May 27 (Reuters) - Arrowhead Properties Ltd:

* JSE: AHB - AHA - UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

* ARROWHEAD PROPERTIES LTD - RESOLVED TO DEFER DECISION ON PAYMENT OF AN INTERIM DIVIDEND, FOR SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

* ARROWHEAD PROPERTIES- NOT IN A POSITION TO PROVIDE MARKET WITH GUIDANCE AS TO DISTRIBUTABLE INCOME PER SHARE OR DIVIDEND FOR FY ENDING 30 SEPT 2020

* ARROWHEAD PROPERTIES LTD - HY REVENUE (EXCLUDING STRAIGHT LINE RENTAL INCOME) 1.17 BILLION RAND VERSUS 1.18 BILLION RAND

* ARROWHEAD PROPERTIES LTD - HY HEADLINE AND DILUTED HEADLINE LOSS PER SHARE 7.54 CENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: