April 4 (Reuters) - ARSAN TEKSTIL TICARET VE SANAYI AS :

* TO RECEIVE CASH DIVIDEND OF 9.3 MILLION LIRA FROM UNIT AKEDAS ELEKTRIK DAGITIM ‍​

* ITS UNIT AKEDAS ELEKTRIK PERAKENDE TO PAY CASH DIVIDEND AT 3.6 MILLION LIRA TO ARSAN TEKSTIL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)