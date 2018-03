March 12 (Reuters) - Delta Apparel Inc:

* ART GUN ACQUIRES DTG2GO BUSINESS

* DELTA APPAREL - DEAL FOR ‍ASSETS OF TEESHIRT INK INC. D/B/A DTG2GO CONSISTS OF $16.35 MILLION IN CASH, ADDITIONAL PAYMENTS CONTINGENT ON CERTAIN TARGETS​

* DELTA APPAREL INC - ‍EXPECTS THIS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS​

* DELTA APPAREL INC - ‍ EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO INCREASE REVENUE BY ABOUT $7 MILLION DURING REMAINDER OF FISCAL YEAR 2018​