* ARTARA THERAPEUTICS - ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF BLAINE DAVIS AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER EFFECTIVE FEBRUARY 11, 2020

* ARTARA THERAPEUTICS - DAVIS MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS VICE PRESIDENT, HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS AND CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS AT INSMED