April 10 (Reuters) - ARTEA SA:

* FY NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 4.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR 9.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 8.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 22.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 17.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS GROWTH SHOULD RESUME IN 2018 WITH RENOVATED HYDRAULIC PLANTS IN PLANCHES AND SAVOYEUX