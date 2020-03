March 20 (Reuters) - ARTEA SA:

* HAS SIGNED ACQUISITION OF TWO PLOTS OF LAND WHICH WILL ULTIMATELY ALLOW THE CONSTRUCTION OF FOUR BUILDINGS FOR A CUMULATIVE AREA OF 15,000 M² OF OFFICES

* 4 BUILDINGS TO BE DELIVERED BY END 2021

* COVID-19: WITH THE ESTABLISHMENT OF CONTAINMENT, THE PRIORITY HAS BEEN TO PROVIDE STAFF WITH THE ABILITY TO WORK SAFELY FROM A DISTANCE WITH THE GOAL OF KEEPING ACTIVITIES GOING WHEN POSSIBLE