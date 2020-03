March 11 (Reuters) - artec technologies AG:

* ARTEC TECHNOLOGIES AG - RECEIVES EXTENSION ORDER FROM THE FEDERAL AUTHORITY

* ARTEC TECHNOLOGIES AG - ORDER VOLUME IS IN MID SIX-DIGIT EURO RANGE

* ARTEC TECHNOLOGIES AG - ORDER EXPECTED TO HAVE AN IMPACT ON SALES IN THE CURRENT YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)