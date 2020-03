March 2 (Reuters) - artec technologies AG:

* ARTEC TECHNOLOGIES AG - CHANGES IN MANAGEMENT BOARD

* ARTEC TECHNOLOGIES AG - INGO HOFFMANN RETIRES FROM HIS POSITION IN MANAGEMENT BOARD, EFFECTIVE MARCH 31, 2020

* ARTEC TECHNOLOGIES AG - ARTEC TO BE REPRESENTED BY SOLE BOARD MEMBER THOMAS HOFFMANN IN FUTURE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)