BRIEF-Artec Technologies Sees Significant Increase In Sales And Positive Result For 2020

May 11 (Reuters) - artec technologies AG:

* PRELIMINARY RESULT FOR 2019: SALES EUR 2.0 MILLION, EBIT EUR -0.68 MILLION

* OUTLOOK 2020: SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN SALES AND POSITIVE RESULT

* ARTEC WILL BENEFIT FROM SALES SUCCESS FROM CURRENT FY, DESPITE THE PANDEMIC

* H1 THE COMPANY EXPECTS SALES GROWTH TO AT LEAST EUR 1.5 MILLION (H1 2019: EUR 0.9 MILLION)

* POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT OF FIRST SIX MONTHS SHOULD CONTINUE IN SECOND HALF OF 2020