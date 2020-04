BRIEF-Artefact FY EBITDA Stable At 2.4 Million Euros

April 23 (Reuters) - Artefact SA:

* 2019 GROSS MARGIN: € 66.2 MILLION, UP 10.3% PROFORMA

* FY EBITDA EUR 2.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.3 MILLION PRO FORMA YEAR AGO

* IN Q1 COVID 19 IMPACT WAS LIMITED

* AS OF DEC 31, 2019, SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY AMOUNTED TO € 45.2 MILLION, COMPARED TO € 57.3 MILLION AT END OF DEC 2018

* FY REVENUE EUR 70.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 62.5 MILLION YEAR AGO (PROFORMA)

* SINCE SECOND HALF OF MARCH, ACTIVITY HAS BEEN IMPACTED BY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN BUDGETS COMMITTED BY ADVERTISERS

* FY NET LOSS GROUP SHARE EUR 15.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 1.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY CLOSING CASH AMOUNTED TO € 14.7 MILLION FOR FINANCIAL DEBTS € 18.2 MILLION (EXCLUDING RENTAL DEBTS OF € 6.2 MILLION LINKED TO THE APPLICATION OF IFRS 16)

* REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ITS ABILITY TO GET THROUGH THIS CRISIS AND RETURN TO ITS GROWTH TRAJECTORY IN A CONTEXT THAT REMAINS UNCERTAIN