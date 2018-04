BRIEF-Artefact FY Gross Margin up at 47.1 Million Euros

April 25 (Reuters) - ARTEFACT SA:

* FY GROSS MARGIN EUR 47.1‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 40.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA EUR ‍​1.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 PRO FORMA GROSS MARGIN EUR ‍​15.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 13.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 160.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 140.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* “CERTAIN THAT 2018 WILL MARK FIRST STAGE IN TURNAROUND IN OUR ACTIVITY AND IN IMPROVEMENT IN OUR RESULTS.” - CEO

* GOALS FOR FY: PRO FORMA GROWTH OF OVER 10%; SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED EARNINGS