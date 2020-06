June 26 (Reuters) - Artelo Biosciences Inc:

* ARTELO BIOSCIENCES - ON JUNE 22,EXECUTED & DELIVERED PROJECT INVENTION EXERCISE NOTICE TO RESEARCH FOUNDATION FOR STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK

* ARTELO BIOSCIENCES - NOTICE INDICATES CO WISHES TO OBTAIN COMMERCIAL LICENSE TO FOUNDATION RIGHTS IN SOME COMPOUNDS DEVELOPED BY CO, FOUNDATION Source text: [bit.ly/2YBuj5B] Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)