BRIEF-Arteria Says Coronavirus Epidemic May Negatively Impact Group's Activity And Financial Results

March 24 (Reuters) - Arteria SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: MAY HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON GROUP’S ACTIVITY AND FINANCIAL RESULTS IN Q1 AND FOLLOWING QUARTERS OF 2020

* STRIVES TO MAINTAIN POSSIBLY HIGH SCALE OF OPERATIONS, QUALITY OF WORK EXECUTED IN CALL CENTER SEGMENT AND SALES SUPPORT, WHICH RESULT IN EXTENSION OF NEW WORK MODELS

* TAKES ACTION TO LIMIT NEGATIVE FINANCIAL EFFECTS, ESPECIALLY IN TERMS OF ENSURING GROUP'S FINANCIAL LIQUIDITY