March 31 (Reuters) - Arterra Bioscience SpA:

* FY PRODUCTION VALUE EUR 3.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 857,240 VERSUS EUR 1.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON COVID-19 CRISIS, EMERGENCY TREND DOES NOT CURRENTLY ALLOW ANY QUANTIFICATION OF EFFECTS ON CO’S 2020 PERFORMANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)