BRIEF-Artesian Resources Corp says On May 7, Unit Of Co Entered Into Interest Rate Lock Agreement With Cobank, ACB

May 10 (Reuters) - Artesian Resources Corp:

* ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORP - ON MAY 7, 2018, UNIT OF CO ENTERED INTO AN INTEREST RATE LOCK AGREEMENT WITH COBANK, ACB - SEC FILING

* ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORP - COMPANY IS SEEKING TO FINANCE A $12 MILLION PRINCIPAL AMOUNT FIRST MORTGAGE BOND

* ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORP - AGREEMENT ALLOWS FOR A MATURITY PERIOD OF 20 YEARS AND A FIXED INTEREST RATE OF 5.12% PER ANNUM FOR THE BOND

* ARTESIAN RESOURCES-CO AGREES TO PAY TO COBANK, ON DEMAND, BROKEN FUNDING CHARGE IF CO DOES NOT BORROW ENTIRE $12 MILLION ON OR BEFORE SETTLEMENT DATE