March 14 (Reuters) - Artesian Resources Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS 4TH QUARTER AND 2017 YEAR-END EARNINGS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.51

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 3.5 PERCENT TO $73.1 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)