Dec 1 (Reuters) - Arthur J Gallagher & Co:

* ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO. ACQUIRES WEISS INSURANCE AGENCIES, INC.

* ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO - TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

* ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO - ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF WAYNE, IL-BASED WEISS INSURANCE AGENCIES INC