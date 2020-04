BRIEF-Arthur J. Gallagher Q1 Earnings Per Share $1.79

April 30 (Reuters) - Arthur J Gallagher & Co:

* ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.79

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $1.73 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* PLANNING ON CONTRACTING AND/OR FURLOUGHING PORTIONS OF OUR WORKFORCE

* EXPECT FURLOUGH, ATTRITION AND OTHER ACTIONS TO IMPACT LESS THAN 4% OF OUR GLOBAL WORKFORCE

* ADDITIONAL EXPENSE RELATED TO WORKFORCE CHANGES MAY TOTAL $30 MILLION SPREAD OVER NEXT THREE QUARTERS

* HAVE APPROXIMATELY $1.1 BILLION OF AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY AT APRIL 30, 2020

* BELIEVE EXPENSE-BASE ACTIONS WILL SAVE SUBSTANTIAL COSTS, PERHAPS AS MUCH $50 MILLION TO $75 MILLION PER QUARTER

* OF MORE THAN 34,000 EMPLOYEES, CO HAS FEWER THAN 50 CONFIRMED CASES OF COVID-19, CONTRACTED OUTSIDE OF OFFICE LOCATIONS

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,866.9 MILLION VERSUS $1,990.6 MILLION

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.83

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.83

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.79