BRIEF-Artificial Solutions Announces Three-Year Agreement With Swisscom

March 26 (Reuters) - Artificial Solutions International AB :

* ARTIFICIAL SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES FURTHER THREE-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH SWISSCOM WORTH A MINIMUM OF SEK 10.6 MILLION

* MINIMUM ORDER VALUE COULD BE EXCEEDED AS USAGE ACROSS SWISSCOM’S CHANNELS INCREASES.

* NEW CONTRACT IS WORTH A MINIMUM OF SEK 10.6 MILLION IN ORDER INTAKE OVER THREE-YEARS, WITH OVER HALF OF VALUE BEING RECOGNISED AS REVENUE IN 2020

* AN EXTENSION TO ITS CONTRACT WITH EXISTING CUSTOMER SWISSCOM, A MAJOR TELECOMMUNICATIONS PROVIDER IN SWITZERLAND