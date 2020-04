April 30 (Reuters) - Artificial Solutions International AB :

* PPROVIDED ON WEDNESDAY UPDATE ON COVID-19

* IS NOT CURRENTLY PLANNING ANY REDUNDANCIES AND REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ITS MID-TERM OPPORTUNITIES.

* COMBINATION OF STAFF AND NON-STAFF CASH CONSERVING MEASURES IS SIGNIFICANT AND IS ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 1.8M EUROS SUBJECT TO CONDITIONAL APPROVALS.