March 27 (Reuters) - Artilium Plc:

* H1 REVENUE ROSE 7.8 PERCENT TO 5.5 MILLION EUR

* H1 ‍ADJUSTED EBITDA OF EUR 0.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.1 MILLION​

* ‍GROUP GENERATED H1 GROSS PROFIT OF EUR 4.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.8 MILLION​

* ‍GROUP REPORTED H1 NET LOSS AFTER TAX OF EUR 0.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.9 MILLION​