March 17 (Reuters) - Artini Holdings Ltd:

* IN-HOUSE OFFICES HAVE RESUMED THEIR OPERATIONS SINCE EARLY MARCH 2020

* NORMAL OPERATIONS OF GROUP’S BUSINESSES & LOGISTICS NETWORK FOR DELIVERY OF GOODS HAVE BEEN AFFECTED DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* COVID-19 MAY HAVE AN ADVERSE IMPACT ON GROUP’S OPERATION AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

* CORONAVIRUS IMPACT RESULTED IN LATE DELIVERY OF PRODUCTS IN RECENT MONTHS