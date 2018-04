April 4 (Reuters) - Artis Real Estate Investment Trust :

* ANNOUNCES VOTING SUPPORT AGREEMENT WITH SANDPIPER

* SANDPIPER GROUP OWNS ABOUT 4.5 PERCENT OF ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING UNITS OF CO

* PURSUANT TO VOTING SUPPORT AGREEMENT CO AGREED TO INCLUDE LAUREN ZUCKER ON SLATE OF TRUSTEE CANDIDATES FOR 2018 AGM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: