Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc:

* . REPORTS 1Q18 RESULTS

* AUM DECREASED TO $114.8 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 0.6%, COMPARED TO $115.5 BILLION AT DEC 31, 2017

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.78

* QTRLY REVENUES OF $212.0 MILLION INCREASED $27.9 MILLION, OR 15%

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.73, REVENUE VIEW $211.7 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: