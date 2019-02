BRIEF-Artisan Partners Delivers Letter To Board Of Panalpina Welttransport

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Artisan Partners:

* ARTISAN PARTNERS - DELIVERED LETTER TO BOARD OF PANALPINA WELTTRANSPORT

* ARTISAN PARTNERS - DSV’S CASH AND STOCK OFFER OF CHF 170 PER PANALPINA SHARE IS OFFER THAT DESERVES “IMPARTIAL CONSIDERATION”

* ARTISAN PARTNERS - EXPECT PANALPINA’S BOARD TO ENGAGE WITH DSV “IN CONSTRUCTIVE AND TRANSPARENT MANNER, NEGOTIATING IN GOOD FAITH”

* ARTISAN PARTNERS - BELIEVE THAT ULBER, WALTI SHOULD NOT PARTICIPATE IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING PANALPINA’S POSITION WITH RESPECT TO DSV OFFER

* ARTISAN PARTNERS - WRITTEN TO PANALPINA PREVIOUSLY TO EXPRESS CONCERNS ABOUT “UNUSUAL RELATIONSHIP” BETWEEN PANALPINA AND ERNST GÖHNER FOUNDATION

* ARTISAN PARTNERS - CLIENTS WITH ACCOUNTS MANAGED WITHIN NON-U.S. VALUE INVESTMENT STRATEGY OWN 2.8 MLN SHARES OF PANALPINA

* ARTISAN PARTNERS - CLIENTS WITH ACCOUNTS MANAGED WITHIN NON-U.S. VALUE INVESTMENT STRATEGY OWN ROUGHLY 12 PCT OF PANALPINA'S OUTSTANDING SHARES