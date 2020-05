May 11 (Reuters) - ARTMARKET.COM SA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 2.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 2020 REVENUE DOES NOT INCLUDE CHINA, HONG KONG AND TAIWAN

* VERY POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR 2020 DESPITE COVID-19