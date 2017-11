Nov 13 (Reuters) - ARTNET AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: ARTNET AG: ARTNET AUCTIONS AND ARTNET NEWS DRIVE STRONG REVENUE GROWTH IN FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2017

* ‍9 % INCREASE IN TOTAL REVENUE TO 15.3 MILLION USD FOR FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2017​

* ‍NET PROFIT IN FIRST NINE MONTHS INCREASED BY 55 % TO 72,000 USD​

* Q3 ‍REVENUE GREW BY 11 % TO 5.0 MILLION USD​

* ‍CONFIRMED ITS REVENUE FORECAST OF 20.5 MILLION USD TO 21.5 MILLION USD FOR YEAR 2017.​