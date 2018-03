March 29 (Reuters) - Art’s Way Manufacturing Co Inc :

* ART’S WAY MANUFACTURING ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.13 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* ART'S WAY MANUFACTURING - ‍QTRLY CONSOLIDATED CORPORATE SALES FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS WERE $5.4 MILLION COMPARED TO $4.4 MILLION LAST YEAR