March 20 (Reuters) - Art’s Way Manufacturing Co Inc :

* ART’S WAY MANUFACTURING CO INC - ‍ON MARCH 15, 2018, AMBER MURRA NOTIFIED CO OF HER RESIGNATION AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER - SEC FILING​

* ART’S WAY MANUFACTURING CO INC - ‍AMBER MURRA’S RESIGNATION IS EXPECTED TO BE EFFECTIVE AS OF JUNE 1, 2018

* ART'S WAY MANUFACTURING CO INC - EXPECTS MURRA S DUTIES WILL BE ASSUMED ON INTERIM BASIS BY CARRIE GUNNERSON, COMPANY S CURRENT PRESIDENT, CEO