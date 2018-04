April 23 (Reuters) - ARUNDEL AG:

* 9-MONTH CONSOLIDATED NET LOSS OF $2.2 MILLION FOR PE DEC17 (NET LOSS OF $6.9 MILLION – YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2017)

* NO CAPITAL DISTRIBUTION IS PROPOSED FOR THE SHORTENED (9 MONTH) REPORTING PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017

* 9-MONTH (PE DEC17) TOTAL REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WAS $9.9 MILLION COMPARED TO $11.5 MILLION FOR FY ENDING MAR 17