Feb 16 (Reuters) - Arundel AG:

* ITS UNIT AGL GETS NOTICE OF LITIGATIONLITIGATION PROCEEDINGS IN UK FOR AN AMOUNT OF GBP 15.25 MILLION

* UNIT RECEIVES CLAIMS FROM DISSATISFIED INVESTOR

* AGL CONTINUES TO BELIEVE THAT THE CLAIM IS WITHOUT MERIT AND WILL CONDUCT A VIGOROUS DEFENCE Source text - bit.ly/2obBJJt Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)