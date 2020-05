BRIEF-Arvida Group Posts FY Underlying Earnings Of NZ$51.7 Mln, Up 34%

May 26 (Reuters) - Arvida Group Ltd:

* FY UNDERLYING EARNINGS OF NZ$51.7 MILLION, UP 34%

* FINANCIAL OUTCOMES OF COVID-19 WILL IMPACT FY2021

* BUSINESS OPERATIONS IMPACTED IN SEVERAL AREAS IN FEB AND MARCH DUE TO COVID-19

* UPDATED DEVELOPMENT GUIDANCE FOR FY2021 & FY2022 IS PROVIDED WITH 200 NEW UNITS TO BE DELIVERED ANNUALLY

* DECLARED ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF 1.45 NZ CENTS PER SHARE FOR FINAL QUARTER

* DECLINE IN EARNINGS EXPECTED TO LEAD TO DECREASE IN FREE CASH FLOW IN FY2021

* FY2021 DIVIDEND GUIDANCE WILL BE PROVIDED WHEN EARNINGS IMPACT OF COVID-19 IS BETTER UNDERSTOOD