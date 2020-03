BRIEF-Arvida Group Says Development Guidance For Fy21 Onwards Withdrawn

March 27 (Reuters) - Arvida Group Ltd:

* DEVELOPMENT GUIDANCE FOR FY21 ONWARDS IS WITHDRAWN

* ALL VILLAGES AND AGED CARE CENTRES ARE CLASSIFIED AS AN ESSENTIAL SERVICE

* CLOSURE OF CONSTRUCTION SITES WILL IMPACT DELIVERY TIMEFRAMES OF FUTURE DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES

* EXPECT JUST UNDER 400 SETTLEMENTS TO BE COMPLETED IN FY20

* GOVERNMENT’S EMERGENCY MEASURES WILL SIGNIFICANTLY RESTRICT SALES ACTIVITY OVER COMING WEEKS

* SALE OF OCCUPATION RIGHTS IN SECOND HALF OF MARCH HAVE BEEN IMPACTED

* NOW SUBSTANTIVELY AGREED TERMS & PRICING FOR REFINANCE OF EXISTING BANK DEBT FACILITIES WITH ANZ BANK NEW ZEALAND, BANK OF NEW ZEALAND

* TOTAL OF 209 NEW UNITS HAVE BEEN DELIVERED IN FY20 FINANCIAL YEAR