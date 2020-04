BRIEF-Arvinas Provides Update On Business Continuity Related To Covid-19

April 13 (Reuters) - Arvinas Inc:

* ARVINAS PROVIDES UPDATE ON BUSINESS CONTINUITY RELATED TO THE IMPACT OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* ARVINAS INC - CONTINUES TO EXPECT PLANNED CLINICAL DATA RELEASES FOR ARV-110 OR ARV-471

* ARVINAS INC - DOES NOT EXPECT COVID-19 TO HAVE IMPACT TO PLANNED TIMING OF CLINICAL DATA RELEASES FOR ARV-110, ARV-471

* ARVINAS INC - ALSO REMAINS COMMITTED TO CONTINUING TO CREATE A NEW CLASS OF DRUGS BASED ON TARGETED PROTEIN DEGRADATION

* ARVINAS INC - CONTINUED DEVELOPMENT OF COMPANY’S PROTAC PROTEIN DEGRADERS CURRENTLY IN ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS

* ARVINAS, ON ITS SUPPLY CHAIN, SAYS THERE HAVE BEEN SOME DELAYS AT CONTRACT MANUFACTURING ORGANIZATIONS

* ARVINAS INC - CONTINUES TO MONITOR IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON ITS ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS

* ARVINAS INC - ARVINAS DOES NOT CURRENTLY ANTICIPATE IMPACTS TO CLINICAL SUPPLY REQUIREMENTS FOR ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS OF ARV-110 AND ARV-471

* ARVINAS INC - HAS SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED WORK IN ITS BIOLOGY LABORATORIES AS PART OF A COMPANY-WIDE EFFORT TO PROTECT ITS EMPLOYEES AND COMMUNITY

* ARVINAS INC - IS ENGAGING THIRD PARTY CONTRACT RESEARCH ORGANIZATIONS TO MINIMIZE DISRUPTION TO ONGOING RESEARCH ACTIVITIES BEYOND ARV-110 AND ARV-471