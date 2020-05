BRIEF-Arvinas Releases Updated Dose Escalation Data From Clinical Trial Of Protac Protein Degrader ARV-110 In Patients With Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer

May 29 (Reuters) - Arvinas Inc:

* ARVINAS RELEASES UPDATED DOSE ESCALATION DATA FROM CLINICAL TRIAL OF PROTAC® PROTEIN DEGRADER ARV-110 IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC CASTRATION-RESISTANT PROSTATE CANCER

* ARVINAS INC - ANNOUNCED UPDATED DATA FROM DOSE ESCALATION PORTION OF COMPANY’S PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ARV-110

* ARVINAS INC - UPDATED DATA SHOWS AR DEGRADATION DEMONSTRATES THAT ARV-110 IS ACTING ON-MECHANISM

* ARVINAS INC - EXPANSION PORTION OF PHASE 1/2 TRIAL EXPECTED TO BEGIN ONCE RECOMMENDED PHASE 2 DOSE IS DETERMINED

* ARVINAS INC - PLANS TO PROVIDE UPDATED INFORMATION ON ARV-110 PHASE 1/2 STUDY BY END OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: