BRIEF-Aryzta AG Recommends Shareholders Vote In Favour Of Capital Raise

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Aryzta AG:

* SAYS RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOUR OF UNDERWRITTEN EUR 800 MILLION CAPITAL RAISE

* SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS REJECTS THE MOST RECENT STATEMENT BY COBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT

* COBAS PROPOSAL CARRIES SIGNIFICANT TIMING AND EXECUTION RISK AND THERE IS NO CERTAINTY IT COULD BE IMPLEMENTED

* BOARD UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS DISREGARD COBAS' PROPOSAL AND VOTE IN FAVOUR OF CAPITAL INCREASE RESOLUTION AT AGM