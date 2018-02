Feb 1 (Reuters) - ARYZTA AG:

* ARYZTA ANNOUNCES IT HAS AGREED TO SELL ITS LEGACY CLOVERHILL FACILITIES (CHICAGO AND CICERO)

* TO SELL CLOVERHILL LEGACY CHICAGO FACILITY (INCLUDING THE AMBIENT BRANDS “BIG TEXAS” AND “CLOVERHILL”) TO HOSTESS BRANDS‍​

* AGREED TO SELL THE LEGACY CICERO FACILITY TO BIMBO BAKERIES USA.