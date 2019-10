Oct 7 (Reuters) - Aryzta AG:

* REG-ANNOUNCEMENT BY ARYZTA AG REGARDING BOARD RENEWAL

* PROPOSED ADDITION OF ALEJANDRO LEGARDA ZARAGÜETA TO ITS BOARD AS AN INDEPENDENT NON- EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

* APPOINTMENT IS SUBJECT TO APPROVAL BY ARYZTA SHAREHOLDERS AT ITS AGM ON 14 NOVEMBER 2019