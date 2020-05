May 14 (Reuters) - ARYZTA AG:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY, IN APRIL APPOINTED ROTHSCHILD & CO TO UNDER-TAKE A REVIEW OF ALL STRATEGIC, FINANCIAL OPTIONS TO MAXIMISE VALUE FOR BENEFIT OF STAKEHOLDERS

* REVIEW BY ROTHSCHILD & CO IS EXPECTED TO BE CONCLUDED BY END OF JULY 2020 Source text - bit.ly/2yXVCNB Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)