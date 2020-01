Jan 23 (Reuters) - ARYZTA AG:

* ANNOUNCES THE COMPLETION OF THE SALE OF THE MAJORITY OF ITS PICARD STAKE

* HAS COMPLETED THE DISPOSAL OF THE MAJORITY OF ITS PICARD STAKE TO INVEST GROUP ZOUARI (‘IGZ’) FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF €156M

* ARYZTA RETAINS A 4.5% SHAREHOLDING IN PICARD, TO BE MONETISED AT A LATER STAGE

* THE PROCEEDS OF THE TRANSACTION WILL BE APPLIED TO DEBT REDUCTION