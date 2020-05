May 4 (Reuters) - Aryzta AG:

* CONSENT RECEIVED FROM LENDERS FOR A PRECAUTIONARY AMENDMENT OF FINANCIAL COVENANTS

* LIQUIDITY IN EXCESS OF €385M AT 30 APRIL UP FROM €360M AT 24 MARCH

* AMENDMENT SHALL APPLY TO THE FORTHCOMING TWO COVENANT TESTS RELATING TO THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF THE END OF JULY 2020 AND THE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF THE END OF JANUARY 2021